Hospital Launches Visitor Guide App

22 Mar 2018 | 11.33 am

St James’s Hospital, the largest acute teaching hospital in Ireland, has launched a mobile app to help patients, visitors and staff navigate their way around the constantly developing 60-acre site in Dublin city centre.

The St James’s Hospital Campus Guide app is available from the App Store and Google Play, and was was developed by Anthony Edwards and Dr Chris Soraghan from St James’s, in conjunction with MEG Support Tools.

Some of its features include instructions on how to get to St James’s, information about public transport options, maps for different areas of the campus and video guides showing users how to get from place to place. The app also features alerts which highlight key changes to the campus, including the development of new buildings or when services move from one location to another.

Users can also give St James’s their input by using the ‘suggest change button’ to provide feedback on how the app can be improved. Maps and images within the app are available to users even when they’re offline.

Soraghan, who is a clinical engineer with the hospital, commented: “It is not unusual to see a patient trying to navigate the campus on the way to an appointment. There was an obvious need to assist these patients, so, working with Anthony Edwards, clinical photographer, we decided to develop this app.

“The app will assist all those making their way around our campus; patients, visitors and staff alike. The hospital is continually evolving and it is important that the app is able to grow as the hospital develops; the content management system on MEG Support Tools’ platform allows for this continued development.”

Chief executive Lorcan Birthistle added: “This new app will provide an important service to all those who need to find their way around St James’s constantly growing and developing campus. Users will be able to quickly and easily find out where they are and how to get where they need to be. I’d like to thank MEG Support Tools and the Digital Hub for their support in helping to provide this modern new feature to our patients and visitors.”

Photo: TCD medical student Sarah Morrow (left) with Grainne Kennedy, Kerrill Thornhill and Fiach Mac Conghail. (Pic: Peter Houlihan)