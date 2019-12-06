Horizon8 Unveils Europe HQ In Cork

06 Dec 2019 | 03.49 pm

Horizon8, a technology solutions company, has opened its European headquarters in Cork with the promise of 50 jobs.

The company is being assisted by Irish taxpayers through IDA Ireland grant aid.

Horizon8 recently rebranded from HengTian. The venture was established in 2004 as a strategic partnership between State Street in Boston and Hangzhou-based Insigma Technology and Zhejiang University.

Since its inception, Horizon8 has developed a suite of capabilities and solutions across professional services, data analytics, AI and blockchain technology, working with clients across a multitude of sectors.

Chairman Robert Williams commented: “The re-branding of HengTian to Horizon8 as well as the new office opening marks the next step in the evolution of our global business. Through our presence in Ireland we are ideally placed to serve a growing international client base, building on the successful work we have carried out over the past 15 years.

Europe managing director Patrick Horgan added: “Cork offers us access to a deep talent pool, European connectivity and most importantly a location which is surrounded by best in class academic institutions. Through our collaboration with UCC we are committed to driving R&D innovation in Ireland.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney noted that the Horizon8 roles will be for high-skilled workers, including engineers, developers and business consultants. “As a government we have been committed to making sure that there is a strong pipeline of job opportunities outside of Dublin, and today’s announcement reaffirms this,” Coveney added.

Photo: Patrick Horgan and Karym Murphy, Head of Global Business. (Pic: Darragh Kane)