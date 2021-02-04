Honohan Punctures Prosperity Illusion

04 Feb 2021 | 03.00 pm

Former Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan says that rankings that suggest Ireland is the most prosperous country in Europe are plain wrong.

In an ‘Economic Letter’ published by the Central Bank, Honohan says that Ireland is a prosperous country but that ranking our prosperity by the measure of GDP places the country too high up the list and can be misleading for analysis of such matters as debt, carbon-intensity and inequality.

The latest international data from the World Bank (2017) suggests that Ireland’s per capita GDP comes in at fifth highest in the world, or third (after Qatar and Singapore) if we exclude countries with population of less than half a million — and ranks first in Europe.

According to Honohan (pictured): “Anyone who has been following the Irish economy is well aware that there are acute shortcomings of GDP as a measure of economic welfare, especially because of the activities of multinationals.

“Although Ireland’s economy has stalled again in the pandemic recession, its GDP has probably done better in 2020 than most other advanced economies. This will consolidate Ireland’s apparent GDP leadership position in Europe.

“This seeming strength is largely due to the continued increase in exports of pharmaceuticals and IT generated by multinational corporations and masks the sharp collapse in employment and economic activity in most sectors.”

The GDP metric creates a mirage, said Honohan.

“When we dig into the available data in the more relevant parts of per capita income and consumption, we find that Ireland’s relative international position is somewhere between 8th and 12th in the European Union – a lot lower than is commonly presumed. Ireland is not even in the top quarter of EU countries, when the comparison is made in this way.

“The lower ranking comes not only from removing the distortions arising from multinationals but also from taking account of the fact that consumer prices in Ireland are relatively high.”

So acute are the distortions of ‘true’ GDP due to multinationals’ transfer pricing and other factors that the Central Statistics Office introduced a measure called GNI (gross national income minus the distortion effects) a couple of years ago.

Using that as the indicator pushes Ireland’s economic rank in the EU down from second in the EU, behind Luxembourg, to eighth.

Household Welfare

Honohan mentions another national indicator of household welfare used in international comparisons, known as Actual Individual Consumption. AIC adds together a narrower range of categories of consumption by households and spending by government on individual services such as healthcare, education and housing, and is therefore only a part of GDP.

“Ireland’s AIC per capita in 2019 was about 95% of the EU average, down from 115% in 2006/7. This placed Ireland behind not only the UK and all six of the original founder members of the EEC, but also Austria and the three Nordic member states,” said Honohan.

The former central banker cautioned against taking even the UN’s Human Development Index as an indicator.

“The HDI, which combines income with health and education indicators, also shows an unrealistically high ranking for Ireland because GNI has a high weight in the index.”

Consumer prices constitute the other major factor to diminish Irish wealth per capita, and Honohan points out that while Irish prices were about equal to the average of those in the other euro area countries when the ECB was founded in 1998, they rose to 27% higher than the average within a decade.

“Although they subsequently fell back to about 16% above the euro area average by 2012, Irish prices then resumed their acceleration relative to other euro countries and were back around their previous peak by 2019.”

The full text of Honohan’s letter is available here.