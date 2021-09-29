Home Plus Launches ‘Home Reversion’ Loan

29 Sep 2021 | 09.58 am

Finance company Home Plus has launched a ‘home reversion’ loan product that enables over-55s to sell a share in their home to beef up their finances in retirement.

This revival of the old ‘equity release’ approach allows a home owner to sell a share in their home, typically 20% to 70%, in exchange for a lump sum.

The homeowner retains the remaining share of their home and continues to live there for the rest of their life, or until they enter long term care.

The lump sum, says Home Plus, “can be used to resolve mortgage or other debt when a borrower is in arrears and is in danger of re-possession or, more generally, can also give money to better enjoy their retirement years”.

Chief executive Ian Higgins said: “We are launching a solution for people who may be at risk of losing their home and for people who have a large portion of their wealth tied up in their home, with little left over for their retirement needs. Properly structured, Home Reversion allows people to resolve debts or other important financial needs, while at the same time ensuring they can remain in their home, enjoying an independent life.”

The amount paid to homeowners through home reversion is an actuarial calculation taking into account factors including the market value of the property, house price inflation, and the life expectancy of the home owner.

There’s a video to explain the process here.