Home Charger Grant For Company Cars

22 Jun 2021 | 08.55 am

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has announced that company car users can now apply for the EV Home Charger Grant.

Electric passenger vehicles owned or leased for an employee are eligible for the grant.

The scheme provides a grant up to the value of €600 towards the purchase and installation of a home charger unit. The SEAI says the company vehicle must be primarily parked overnight at the employee’s place of residence.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan stated: “We have set a very ambitious target of almost a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 to help us meet our climate goals and reduce air pollution at the same time.

“We particularly want to encourage companies to switch to electric and make their businesses more sustainable. We are making it easier and more attractive to do that by extending the home charger grant to employees who need to use a company car for business purposes.”

The SEAI’s Declan Meally added that home charging accounts for 80% of EV charging sessions.

Company car users may apply online for the Home Charger grant on the SEAI website.