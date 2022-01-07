Holos Learns How To Tackle US Market

07 Jan 2022 | 11.20 am

Niamh Hogan, founder of skincare brand Holos in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, started the venture in January 2014 after a career in natural health therapy, where Hogan garnered expertise in the use of essential oils.

Holos skincare products are hand-manufactured, packaged and distributed by the founder and her team of five people. The products are based on plant ingredients, and though the initial brand positioning stressed the ‘natural’ angle, Hogan says Holos now has a focus on what’s in the products rather than emphasising what they don’t contain.

“As we’ve grown, we have learned that we have to educate people,” says Hogan. “Most customers come to us because of the results they get with the products, which is the most important thing. That has to be our main focus.”

Awareness of Holos has been growing steadily, and Hogan (pictured) says trade has been encouraging over the past year. Even before Covid, the founder had decided to place more effort on the online channel rather than the traditional route to market through a distributor into beauty counters in shops and pharmacies.

“The wholesale and retail the model was the one I followed for years,” says Hogan. “It was the model that every mentor I worked with told me that I had to be doing. However, we were being squeezed on margins, and there were costs like free gifts and store visits that made it hard to make any money.

“I began to wonder, why are we not making money doing this? In the background we were working on e-commerce, but not really receiving any proper help. We were learning as we went, but still putting most of our attention into the other model. Then Covid came and forced us to divert more time to the e-commerce channel.

Online Retail Scheme

“There’s a lot more focus on our website now. We still have great wholesale and retail partners, and some of them are doing better with our products because we are doing so much online to promote the brand.”

Holos has one full-time employee handling the website, and another part-time person looking after social media. While Hogan is grateful for assistance from the local LEO and Enterprise Ireland, she wonders whether the state agencies could be more proactive in the expertise they offer.

“I think they have been slow to embrace that e-com piece. I remember saying, I just need an e-commerce whiz, that’s what I want,” Hogan recalls.

Ventures like Holos are bypassed by the Online Retail Scheme, which provides taxpayer funding from Enterprise Ireland to high street retailers to establish or improve their online presence.

In June 2021, the latest tranche of €5m was allocated, with 133 retailers receiving average grants of €37,500 to cover up to 80% of their online project costs.

Hogan doesn’t begrudge shop-keepers their free cash.

“It’s good that someone in a shop who has never sold online before has support. I think that’s really important. But we are on our fifth website, and recently we launched a website aimed at consumers in America. We know how to set up a website, but it’s how do you make that website work, how do you make it bring in sales? Having a website is like having a shop down a dark alley that nobody knows about, unless you really work on it.

“Managing the website is like going into a shop every day and dusting down the shelves and moving things around and putting up new things. That needs to be done all the time, and you need newsletter campaigns to drive sales, which also has to be managed.”

Verishop Marketplace

An alternative to the solo website approach for micro firms is to sell their products through marketplaces such as Amazon.

Holos was recently taken on by Verishop, an upmarket marketplace based in Los Angeles that curates high-end fashion, beauty, and homewares. Hogan is pleased with the Verishop arrangement, though a downside is that there’s no way of tracking how Holos marketing efforts affect Verishop transactions.

To address this issue, Holos recently developed and launched holosskincareusa.com.

“Being in a marketplace is great, but you have less control over talking to the customer. And we do a lot of talking to customers. On our own website, people can engage with us directly.

“Another reason for the US site has to do with public relations. If a media outlet mentions your product on their website or on social media, they want an affiliate link so they gain something from a sale. We can’t do that with Verishop.”

Though the large British market is just across the water from Wexford, Hogan prefers to focus on transatlantic possibilities.

“In the UK there are price sensitivities to our products and less of an appreciation for what we do. We are pretty much ignoring the UK, and a lot of other people I speak to are doing the same. It’s just too hard to do business there right now.”

Holos’ annual turnover is projected to be c.€350,000 in 2021, and Hogan’s ambition is to raise sales towards €500,000 next year.

“There’s good funding in Ireland when you are starting out, and when you are big there’s more support too. That little bit in the middle, where things are going well and you are growing, is where support is harder to tie down. Online requires investment and we are funding it from sales at the moment. With digital, we are learning what works, and if they don’t work we stop.

“We also want to develop a model that is working for the US. Is that putting all our money into PR, or into digital marketing? Once we are clear on what works, that’s when we can go to potential investors with a strategy, and a guarantee that if they are going to give us money that it’s going to work.”