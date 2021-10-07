Hogan Lovells Hires Eoin O’Connor For Dublin Office

07 Oct 2021 | 07.41 am

International law firm Hogan Lovells has appointed Eoin O’Connor as a partner in its global regulatory practice and as managing partner in its Dublin office.

The company says that O’Connor will work closely with antitrust and competition partner Christopher Hutton to build the firm’s presence in Dublin. He joins from Walkers, where he served as head of regulatory for Ireland.

Head of global regulatory Alice Valder Curran said: “The regulatory and economic landscape is rapidly evolving and increasingly complex. Eoin’s wealth of experience will help clients with operations in Ireland and elsewhere approach it not as an obstacle, but as a source of opportunity.”

O’Connor trained and practised as a solicitor with Arthur Cox and went on to build a successful financial regulatory practice at Walkers, where he advised key clients on the expansion of the Irish financial services sector following the Brexit vote.

Hogan Lovells opened its Dublin office last March.