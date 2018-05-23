Hodson Bay Group To Open Hyatt Hotel In Dublin

23 May 2018 | 01.07 pm

The Hodson Bay Group, owners of the celebrated Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone, have agreed a franchise deal with Hyatt for their new hotel being built in the centre of Dublin.

The Hyatt Centric Dublin, a 234-room hotel located in the Liberties area in D8, is scheduled to open in May 2019.

Hodson Bay Group currently own and operate the 4-star Hodson Bay Hotel on the shores of Lough Ree, the Galway Bay Hotel and the Sheraton Athlone Hotel.

Group chairman John O’Sullivan commented: “We are delighted that Hyatt chose Hodson Bay Group to launch its first hotel in Ireland. We are looking forward to bringing the Hyatt Hodson Bay partnership to the Liberties, and building strong relationships and bonds with local communities and businesses in the area.”

Hyatt says Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in city centre destinations that cater for millennial-minded travellers who want to be in the middle of the action. Construction is being carried out by John Paul Construction.

Photo: Hyatt’s Jason Ballard (left) and John O’Sullivan