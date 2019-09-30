Hiring Portal For Telcos Launched

30 Sep 2019 | 11.48 am

A new online recruitment platform has been launched in Ireland that is exclusively targeting the telecoms sector.

Telecomjobs.ie was launched by Bob Hoffman (pictured), who is also managing partner of Dublin-based executive search company Vista People.

The new service is free for candidates searching for jobs in the telecoms business. For employers, fees to list jobs on the site range from €200 for one job to €130 each for a 10-job bundle and €115 for a 30-job bundle to feature on the site for a 45-day period.

Other price packages for employers include €5,000 to advertise as many jobs as they wish for three months and €17,500 to do so for 12 months. As part of its launch, TelecomJobs.ie is offering free, unlimited job postings until 1 January 2020.

“For the first time ever, the Irish telecoms industry has a go-to place that’s dedicated exclusively to identifying and hiring hard to find telecoms talent,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman has worked in the telecoms industry for 25 years with companies that include O2 and BT – he is also a former CEO of the Sales Institute of Ireland. Hoffman’s Vista People clients include Siro, Digicel and Three.

According to Hoffman, Telecomjobs.ie is owned, operated and curated by a team of recruiters who themselves have previously worked in the sector.

Fifteen telco businesses signed up to advertise around 100 jobs for the launch of Telecomjobs.ie, including Cubic Telecom and Actavo. Mentoring and advice blogs will also be launched on the website in the coming weeks.

“The roll-out of 5G nationwide, the possibilities offered by machine learning and the Internet of Things, and not least the hoped-for National Broadband Plan all mean that the telecoms sector will continue to surge for the next three to five years as many more new jobs are created,” Hoffman continued.