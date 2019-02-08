HireUp App Facilitates Employee Referrals

08 Feb 2019 | 09.42 am

UCD science graduates David Maloney and Nathan Doyle have officially launched an employee referral app called HireUp.

David Maloney (27) commented: “We aim to be a disruptive force in the recruitment industry by increasing the percentage of employees hired through referrals. Our initial focus has been Ireland and the UK but our sights are set globally. We are already engaged with companies in Australia, the US, Canada and various European countries.”

The duo began development of the app in 2016 and received €50,000 funding from the Enterprise Ireland Competitive Start Fund in May 2017. They were also included in the Dell Global Entrepreneur Programme which gave them access to Dell’s R&D laboratory, mentorship and non-recourse funding.

Startup losses in December 2017 amounted to €130,000, according to the balance sheet for operating company Demi Journee Ltd. The company says the venture has received investment from Paul Carroll of recruitment giant CPL, and Patrick Joy of Suretank, a former EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Nathan Doyle (27) added: “It’s been an exhilarating two years from creating the app at a kitchen table to sitting around a boardroom table with a group of investors, all of who have unique skill sets to help the business grow. The response to the product from our customers has been very positive and we’re excited about what the future holds.”

According to the founders, HireUp is used by KMPG, Permanent TSB, Beacon Hospital, BDO, Generali, SISK, Coillte, PFK and Beauchamps.

Photo: David Maloney and Nathan Doyle with snooker legends Ken Doherty and Jimmy White.