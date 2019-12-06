Hinch Secures Distribution With Barry And Fitzwilliam

06 Dec 2019 | 11.56 am

Hinch Distllery, the new Northern Ireland whiskey and gin producer, has agreed a distribution deal with Barry and Fitzwilliam.

Hinch is planning a distillery and visitor experience in Belfast and is the brainchild entrepreneur Dr Terry Cross. His previous venture was Delta Print and Packaging, which was acquired by Finnish packaging giant Huhtamaki in 2016 for £80m.

Cross (pictured) got involved in drinks production 20 years ago when he took on the Château de La Ligne vineyard in Bordeaux.

Hinch Distillery produces a premium whiskey collection of varying maturities and profiles, all originally sourced from other whiskey producers in Ireland. The company’s premium gin brand is Ninth Wave.

According to Cross: “Our products have secured listings in 25 countries globally but Ireland is our homeland and we are delighted to have Barry and Fitzpatrick as our distributors. “We know they have a track record of looking after some of the world’s biggest wine and spirits brands and as a relatively new brand we feel confident that Hinch can make its mark in Ireland with their help.”

Hinch Distillery and visitor experience is scheduled top eopn plans to open in early Spring 2020. The investment will create 45 new jobs and produce the brand’s Hinch Whiskey collection and Ninth Wave Gin.