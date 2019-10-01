High Standards Help SMEs To Thrive

01 Oct 2019 | 03.08 pm

Sponsored Content

The application of standards helps businesses de-risk, drive down costs, boost productivity and grow profits.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) is Ireland’s standards body. We aim to inspire consumer confidence and create the infrastructure for products and services to be recognised and relied upon across the world.

Where a standard already exists, NSAI works with businesses to help them apply it. Where a standard is needed, NSAI will work with relevant parties at a national or international level to create and develop the appropriate standard.

For many SMEs operating in a highly competitive and fast-paced environment, implementing standards into their business, may not be at the top of their list of priorities. NSAI understands this. We know that investing in standards can be a time-consuming process. However, we believe early and active engagement in standards development, can help companies set themselves apart from their competitors.

They allow companies to accelerate their R&D and innovation, which enables faster mass market adoption of products across competitive international markets. It can also instil confidence in the existing customers of a business resulting in retention, as well as attracting new opportunities.

To support the continuing and vital contribution of SMEs to the Irish economy, NSAI provide information on the benefits of implementing standards for their businesses. We do this using various channels, such as presenting at industry conferences, roadshows, hosting webinars, and promoting the positive impact of standards and certification on our website and on social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Standards and Certification

Standards are only effective when adopted and implemented by businesses in processes and products. In this way, certification to international standards is vital in helping businesses become more resilient. For example, IS0 45001 Occupational Health and Safety. The threat of workplace accidents and illnesses is significant, both for employers and the wider economy, resulting in losses from injury, staff absence and rising insurance premiums.

To combat the problem, ISO has developed a new standard, ISO 45001, for occupational health and safety management systems that will help organisations reduce this burden by providing a framework to improve employee safety, reduce workplace risks and create better, safer working conditions, all over the world. The standard was developed by a committee of occupational health and safety experts, and follows other management system approaches, such as ISO 14001 and ISO 9001.

Engagement with Standards Development

Through participation in standards development, SMEs can have a direct say on Irish, European and international standards being developed that shape the market in which they operate. By actively engaging in standards committees, Irish companies can ensure they are ahead of the curve when it comes to product innovation and ensuring they continue to meet international trade requirements.

Standards have also been seen to bridge the innovation gap between R&D and global market impact by building customer trust and confidence in new innovative solutions. In collaboration with national RDI Centres, NSAI has continued to promote the benefits of Irish engagement in international standards development with companies involved in R&D and innovation.

This value is reflected by the level of industry engagement with standards through the NSAI Consultative Committee membership, which now stands at over 1,600 members. It is through this committee structure that NSAI facilitates Irish industry engagement in the European and international standards development work programmes across all industry sectors, on ‘national mirror committees’ in standardisation areas including ICT, Advanced Manufacturing, Construction (including BIM), Health, Electro-Technical and Gas Networks & Appliances.

At the Forefront of ICT Standards

Within the ICT sector, NSAI’s leading role has been acknowledged, with the organisation hosting international plenary meetings on key emerging technology areas of Artifical Intelligence, Blockchain and Robotics during 2019′.

The 4th industrial revolution for technologies such as the Internet of Things, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and 5G will have a disruptive impact across all industrial sectors. The NSAI profile in the sector presents a real opportunity for Ireland’s SMEs to play an active role in shaping the standards of the future, underpinning government policies such as National Industry 4.0 and Digital Strategies.

NSAI has more than 24,000 standards in its catalogue, with over 1,300 standards published during the year. These standards are valued and trusted and have enabled thousands of Irish businesses develop and compete at both a national and international level.

If you wish to know more, please register your interest and a member of the NSAI Standards Team will be in touch. You can find us at nsai.ie or on Twitter @NSAI_Standards.

Pictured: As part of the government’s ‘Getting Ireland Brexit Ready’ campaign, the NSAI has been organising Brexit information seminars.