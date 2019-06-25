High Standards Celebrated By NSAI

25 Jun 2019 | 03.05 pm

Organisations from across the private and public spheres gathered in Dublin today to mark their achievement in becoming certified to international business standards.

The 17 enterprises were all independently audited by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) to ensure compliance to the ISO standards.

They join a group of more than 4,000 organisations that are currently NSAI-certified in a variety of areas such as quality management systems, environmental management systems, occupational health and safety management systems, and energy management.

Geraldine Larkin, NSAI chief executive, said that achieving the certification to world-class business standards will give organisations an advantage at home and abroad. “At a time of increased globalisation, Brexit negotiations and more and more international trade deals, it is essential for Irish industry to be as competitive as it can be,” Larkin stated.

“It is encouraging to see so many companies that are committed to working towards best practice. You are demonstrating that Ireland is one of the best places in the world to do business and that Irish and Irish-based companies can compete at the highest level.”

The latest companies to be certified by NSAI are:

• Dancor Civil Engineering

• Outhaus Group

• Irish Tar and Bitumen Suppliers

• Pobal

• MagGrow

• Gem Construction

• Irish Industrial Tanks

• FLI Global Ltd

• Gas Networks Ireland & GNI (UK)

• N&C Enterprises

• Boland Steel

• Cranford Stone

• Roadfill

• Whytes Concrete

• Grimor Sand & Gravel

• Neurent Medical Galway

• Permanent TSB

The standards awarded include:

• I.S. EN ISO 9001:2015: Quality Management System

• I.S. ISO 45001:2018: Occupational Health and Safety Management System

• I.S. EN ISO 14001:2015: Environmental Management System

• I.S EN 12620: 2002: Aggregates for Concrete

Photo: (from left) Award recipients Howard Leahy of Gas Networks Ireland, Aileen Whyte from Whytes Concrete, Amanda Burke of OutHaus and Enda Doherty of Pobal, pictured with minister Pat Breen (third from right) and Geraldine Larkin. (Pic: Conor McCabe Photography)