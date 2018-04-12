‘Hidden Heartlands’ Is New Tourism Brand For Midlands

12 Apr 2018 | 02.47 pm

Fáilte Ireland has moved to fill in some wide open spaces on its map of the country, with Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands joining the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, and Dublin as final regional tourism brand in its geographic portfolio.

The new brand, says the state agency, will bring to life the Midlands’ “rich natural assets” including its many lakes, walkways and blueways. It will encourage visitors to be ‘active in nature’ and to explore the region off the beaten tracks, via a range of activities including walking, food, cycling, fishing, and boating routes.

The River Shannon is the central focus, and the state agency is developing a Shannon master plan in partnership with Waterways Ireland. Another will be the Beara Breifne Way, which spans the whole region, and where a walking and trail experience will be developed to international standards. The ‘Activation Master Plan’ will see a number of towns along the route identified as walking hubs to support this ambition and bring visitors into nearby areas.

Tourism minister Shane Ross said: “Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands is a new brand that will significantly enhance the Midlands as a tourism experience and bring growth and jobs to the whole region. Some of the country’s finest natural assets are in the Midlands, including spectacular lakes, walkways and blueways. Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands will bring these gems to life, offering a unique experience to both domestic and international visitors.”

An initial €2m has been allocated to the development stage of the brand, with further funding to follow. This first round of investment will help to develop visitor experiences, support industry development and develop marketing campaigns for the region.

Fáilte Ireland Chief executive Paul Kelly added: “Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands has been developed after months of extensive market testing both here and overseas. The overwhelming feedback is that visitors from key markets want the opportunity to explore Ireland’s natural gems and rural communities. There is also a huge appetite out there for tourists to be active in nature through activities like walking, cycling, angling and boating routes – all of which the Midlands can offer in abundance.

“While it will take a number of years for the region to realise its full potential, our focus now will be on working closely with key partners and communities across the region to develop the top-class visitor experiences that will be central to the success of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.”

The agency summed up its view of the new brand like this: “If the Wild Atlantic Way is ‘primitive landscapes’ and Ireland’s Ancient East is ‘history’, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands is ‘a gentle exploration in nature’.”