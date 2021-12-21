Hibernia REIT Will Develop New KPMG Offices

21 Dec 2021 | 08.36 am

Professional services consultancy KPMG has struck a deal with Hibernia REIT to develop its new state-of-the-art Irish headquarters at Harcourt Square in Dublin.

KPMG has c.3,800 staff in the capital at a number of locations, and has plans to increase this beyond 4,000 people next year. The company hopes to move to the 288,500 sq ft development in 2026.

KPMG managing partner Seamus Hand said: “Our agreement with Hibernia REIT plc is a major milestone in our continuing growth and success, and is one of the most exciting steps in our firm’s history. We are ambitious for, and confident in, the outlook for our business and our people collaborating and learning in our new office will have a critical part to play in that future success.

“This will be one of the biggest developments in Dublin city centre for the next few years and clearly demonstrates our confidence in the capital’s role at the heart of Ireland’s economy.”

Hibernia REIT chief executive Kevin Nowlan added: “We are delighted to have reached agreement with KPMG and we look forward to welcoming them to Harcourt Square, which will deliver world class, energy efficient office buildings in Dublin’s historic core. It is also a significant expression of confidence in the Dublin office market and in the quality of Hibernia’s offering for businesses and their people in the new work environment.”

The Dublin project follows major investments by KPMG in new premises in Belfast, Cork and Galway over the past number of years. KPMG’s lease on its current offices at Stokes Place in Dublin runs out in 2026.

Photo: Seamus Hand (left) and Kevin Nowlan