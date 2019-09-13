Hermes Investment Management Opens Dublin Office

13 Sep 2019 | 02.00 pm

Hermes Investment Management has added eleven financial services jobs to its tally as it moves into a new office in Dublin.

The expansion is being part-funded by taxpayers through grant aid from IDA Ireland.

The active asset management company, founded in 1983, has 400 staff in its international operation, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, Denmark, and Germany, as well as Ireland. The company manages assets for institutional and wholesale clients in equities, fixed income, real estate, infrastructure, private debt and private equity asset classes.

Hermes’ boast is that it is “well recognised as a pioneer of responsible investing”, and says it is committed to delivering outcomes that consider the impact that investment decisions have on society, the environment and the wider world.

Country director Carol Mahon said: “The establishment of our Irish office demonstrates our continued commitment to the evolving needs of our clients. We now have a fully operational office in Dublin, where we will have a highly-skilled team of 11 employees.

“We are encouraged by the successful build out of our presence in Ireland and the opportunities it presents us to extend the reach of our product offering, client service and stewardship and engagement services.”

The company manages £36 billion in assets and offers investment strategies spanning listed equities, credit, real estate, infrastructure, private debt and private equity.

Photo (l-r): IDA Ireland’s Mary Buckley, Hermes director Gill Clarke, head of investment Eoin Murray, and CEO Carol Mahon. (Pic: Iain White / Fennell Photography