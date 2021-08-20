Heneghan Strategic Communications Recruits Enda Kenny

20 Aug 2021 | 01.01 pm

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been appointed to the board of Heneghan Strategic Communications.

Kenny (pictured), who was Taoiseach from 2011 until his retirement in 2017, will serve as a non-executive director to the business “where he will provide guidance on its future strategic direction”, according to the agency.

The former Mayo TD commented: “I have known Heneghan Strategic Communications for many years and it is a well-respected, trusted business with a long-standing reputation for excellence in the delivery of strategic communications solutions for its clients. I look forward to supporting a dynamic team with an ambitious vision for the future of the company.”

Heneghan managing director Nigel Heneghan added: “We are honoured that the former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has agreed to become a non-executive director of the firm. His insight and vast experience as leader of the government, along with his experience in promoting international entrepreneurial activity by Irish companies and track record in FDI, will be of benefit as we look to our future development.”

In February 2021, Vincent (Mano) Ryan joined the Board of the company as non-executive chairman. A strategic business advisor having previously worked for Changing Worlds and Amdocs, he serves on the board of a number of emerging Irish software companies.

Eoghan Ó Neachtain, the agency’s Director of Public Affairs is responsible for public policy and political engagement.

The agency said client gains in 2021 include MediaCom, Home Plus, ARUP, The Ireland Funds and Joyce’s Supermarkets.