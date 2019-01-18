Heineken Majors On Branded Content For 0.0%

18 Jan 2019 | 09.57 am

Packed.House has partnered with with media buyer Starcom to create a branded docuseries to promote Heineken 0.0%.

The company says it’s the first time in Ireland that a branded content campaign will be distributed across digital, social media, radio, cinema and digital outdoor.

Each minidoc highlights Irish individuals who are championing living a full and balanced life, without compromise. The first video delves into the story of radio broadcaster Marty Guilfoyle and can be viewed on Entertainment.ie, a website operated by Packed.House.

Grace Fitzgerald, Senior Brand Manager for Heineken’s non-alcoholic beer brand, commented: “Through this first-to-market partnership with Packed.House, we will turn the spotlight on people who lead busy lives whilst challenging the status quo that if you’re not drinking alcohol you will potentially miss out on social occasions.”

Packed.House’s Megan O Riordan added: “Heineken 0.0% wants to to engage with their target consumers across a number of different touchpoints in their daily lives – going to the cinema, in a shopping centre, in a gym, in the car on the way to work, online during their lunch break or in the evening when they are relaxing after a day at work.”

Photo (l-r): Mark Kilbride of Thinkhouse, Cara Doyle of Packed.House, Grace Fitzgerald, Starcom’s Conor McDonnell, Megan O’Riordan and Starcom client manager Greg Ashe