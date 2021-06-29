Heineken Launching New Stout

29 Jun 2021 | 12.17 pm

Heineken is taking a fresh plunge into the stout market in Ireland with the launch of a new product called Island’s Edge.

Aimed at the 28-35 age category, Island’s Edge was developed over a two-year period, led by Heineken Ireland’s head brewer, PJ Tierney, in its Leitrim Street brewery in Cork.

Heineken’s stab at stout will include tea as a novel ingredient – the brewer says that it reduces bitterness to make stout more refreshing.

Ireland’s Edge will have an ABV of 4% and an initial soft launch will see the stout served in 300 pubs in Dublin, followed by wider distribution later this year.

Heineken is hoping that its stout will shoulder its way into an Irish market dominated by Guinness, Beamish and Murphy’s. Heineken already owns and produces Beamish and Murphy’s.

“Given Heineken Ireland’s long and proud tradition of brewing stout, we are delighted to be bringing this exciting new addition to Ireland’s beer drinkers as we aim to rejuvenate the stout category,” said Paula Conlon, marketing manager for stout and ciders at Heineken Ireland.

“The unexpected addition of tea to the stout has resulted in a smoother, creamier, more accessible stout, which consumers loved in taste tests.”

PJ Tierney added that the development process for Ireland’s Edge involved more than 100 recipes.

“We also kept the heritage of the traditional stout pour, but we knew Island’s Edge needed a different type of glass. After trying three types, consumers told us they loved the feel of the tall conical glass.”

Photo: PJ Tierney and Paula Conlon, Heineken Ireland