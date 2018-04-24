Heineken Launches Appleman’s Cider

24 Apr 2018 | 04.23 pm

Heineken Ireland has launched a new cider brand called Appleman’s, following the successful launch of Orchard Thieves cider three years ago.

Appleman’s is described by the brewer as “beautifully simple and perfectly balanced”. The marketing push includes outdoor advertising posters will be recycled as apple trays when they come down – apparently a world first.

Senior brand manger Emma-Jane McKeown commented: “Irish people expect and deserve choice. They have it in wine and in beer, so why not in cider? Cider drinkers were starved of choice for years but now Heineken is proud to be delivering real choice in cider.

“Globally, Heineken is famous for producing some of the world’s most loved cider brands and we’ve applied this cider knowledge, passion and expertise to develop Appleman’s.”

Orchard Thieves is a very sweet concoction, and Heineken says the new cider brand is not too sweet and not too dry.

The marketing theme developed by ad agency Rothco will revolve around ‘The Joy In Simple’ – “those simple, social occasions that offer the perfect balance of good friends, great conversation and great-tasting cider”.

“Appleman’s believes that, as is true of nature, and in cider making, things are just better when they are perfectly balanced,” McKeown added.

Appleman’s has an ABV of 4.5% and is available on draught, in 500ml cans and 568ml and 500ml bottle.