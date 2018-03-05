Edwards Lifesciences Recruiting In Shannon

05 Mar 2018 | 10.32 am

California heart healthcare company Edwards Lifesciences is to build a new manufacturing plant in the mid-west which will produce components for its trans-catheter heart valve therapies.

The factory, expected to open in 2020, will initially manufacture items which enable minimally invasive procedures on patients’ aortic, mitral and tricuspid heart valves, where open heart surgery would previously have been the norm. Edwards’ investment in the project will amount to approximately €80m.

Edwards is planning to hire approximately 60 people this year, including production staff, engineering and professional management, to work at its initial site in the Shannon Free Zone.

Corporate vice president Joe Nuzzolese said: “The addition of a manufacturing location in Ireland is an element of Edwards’ global supply strategy to support future growth and reliability of supply, and continues the growth in employment Edwards has experienced both in the United States and around the world.

“Choosing this location included many considerations, but an important one is a talented workforce with experience in medical technology. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the local community through engagement and philanthropic support, and providing educational and professional opportunities for our employees. We are excited to welcome these new associates into Edwards, with the shared goal of serving more patients around the world by delivering high quality life-saving technologies.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan added: “This announcement by Edwards Lifesciences that it is establishing a new manufacturing facility in the mid-west is terrific news for the region and for Ireland.

“The company’s arrival further enhances Ireland’s reputation as a preferred location for leading companies in the life sciences sector. Winning investment for regional locations is a key focus for IDA Ireland and this project is an excellent one to secure for this region.”

The project is supported by the taxpayer through IDA Ireland. The company expects to begin hiring new employees in Shannon by June. People interested in applying for a position can find out more information and submit applications via Edwards’ website.