Healthcare 21 Makes UK Acquisition

26 Mar 2020 | 02.00 pm

Cork’s Healthcare 21 Group (HC21) has acquired Cardio Solutions UK in a move to strengthen its operations in Britain.

The specialist healthcare sales, marketing and solutions provider didn’t provide financial details for the deal, but it means that the company now employs c.500 staff in the UK, Ireland, and Europe, with annual turnover of c.€165m.

Group chairman Owen Curtin (pictured) said: “This is our first acquisition of 2020 and reaffirms our significant specialisation strategy and expansion programme in the highly innovative MedTech industry.

“The inclusion of Cardio Solutions, its expertise, products and portfolio, underpins our goal within the UK and European healthcare sector to be the number one, best in class provider of specialist sales, marketing and technical service solutions.

Mark Woolley and Mark Bailham, co-founders of Cardio Solutions, will remain with the company to head cardiovascular operations within the group. They said: “We are hugely excited by the opportunity to help grow the cardiovascular division and build upon the most coveted sales and distribution operation in the UK healthcare market.”

The purchase by HC21 follows its acquisition of digital imaging specialists Xograpgh at the end of 2019 and of MedTech distributor Aquilant in the previous year.

Established in 2003, Healthcare 21 has operations in Ireland, UK, and Germany. It provides of sales, marketing, customer service, engineering and technical services, and logistics.