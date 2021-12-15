HealthBeacon IPO Raises €25m

15 Dec 2021 | 09.27 am

Digital therapeutics company HealthBeacon has had its shares listed on Euronext Growth Dublin and is the first alumnus of Euronext’s pre-IPO programme, IPOready, to list on any Euronext market.

Under the ticker code HBCN, the admission and issue price of the shares was set at €5.85 per share.

Market capitalisation was €98 on listing and the IPO raised €25m. A total of 16.8m shares were sold by existing shareholders while 4.3m new shares were placed.

Chief executive Jim Joyce (pictured) commented: “The support from investors through this listing is transformative for the business, enabling us to scale to meet potential demand, as we aim to become the world’s leading digital therapeutics platform for injectable medications.

“We are excited for our next phase of growth as a public company, backed by the potential of our target market and the proven ability for our product to meaningfully increase medical adherence for patients in a safe and sustainable way.”

HealthBeacon develops products for managing injectable medications for patients in the home.

Its injection care management system tracks adherence to and persistence with medication schedules by providing medication management reminders, safe and sustainable ‘sharps’ disposal devices, educational tools and AI driven data analytics, the company says.

Ther compay operates in 17 markets in Europe, North America and the UK and employs 50 people.