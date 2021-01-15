Health Passport Europe Logs Vaccination Status

15 Jan 2021 | 11.45 am

The CareChoice Nursing Home Group says its staff, due to start receiving Covid vaccinations over the next week, will have their vaccination status entered onto the Health Passport Europe digital platform.

The company’s Dungarvan Nursing Home will be among the first nursing homes in Ireland to deploy vaccinations for staff this week, and their details will be entered on the Irish-developed HPE platform.

The Health Passport Europe platform was developed to support the official Covid-19 vaccination status and records whether the user has received one or two doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. CareChoice has already used HPE to support rapid Covid-19 testing for staff since October 2020, the company said.

HPE founder Robert Quirke said: “Europe is entering a critical phase in the fight against Covid-19 and the Health Passport Europe digital platform has a key role to play, supporting vaccinations and testing. Tens of thousands of people are already using the technology for presenting their Covid-19 test status, and it was important tool for people travelling over the Christmas period.

“Our system has been engineered to house test results, vaccination certificates, and travel documents which are immediately and available within the person’s app, with the details updated and administered to the platform by healthcare professionals.”

The HPE mobile technology is also available at testing facilities including V1 Medical, Cara Pharmacy, Murray’s Pharmacy, Medel Healthcare, Life Pharmacy, Gallery Quay Pharmacy, SureHealth, RocDoc, Union Quay Medical Centre, CarePlus, MyCorkGP and many more.

Customers receive their Covid test results to their app, with date details of long the test is valid for.

Pic: Staff at CareChoice Nursing Home Dungarvan. (Pic Dylan Vaughan)