Headcount Reaches 1,000 At Version 1

21 Mar 2018 | 11.44 am

IT services company Version 1 is celebrating hiring its 1,000th employee with the arrival of IT business analyst Marianne Glackin, adding this milestone to a year which also saw Tom O’Connor become chief executive and annual revenue topped €100m.

The company was founded in 1996 by Justin Keatinge and John Mullen and is now one of the fastest growing IT services companies in Western Europe. In April 2017, Volpi Capital bought a controlling stake into the company.

O’Connor commented: “We take pride in the fact that our employees can build long-term careers with us and we are delighted today to welcome Marianne to the team as our 1,000th employee. The development within the company has been astounding since we started trading in 1996. Our first employee is still with us today — Aidan Mullen, head of public sector Ireland, who began his career with us back in 1996.”

Marianne Glackin commented: “I worked briefly with Version 1 employees in the past and admired their professionalism and their structured and efficient approach to work. When looking for a new role at the start of 2018 I immediately thought of Version 1.”

Photo: Aidan Mullen (left), Tom O’Connor and Marianne Glackin. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)