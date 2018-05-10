Hayes Solicitors Appoints Three New Partners

10 May 2018 | 03.00 pm

Commercial law firm Hayes Solicitors has announced the appointment of three partners and five associates to the firm.

Martha Wilson (Healthcare), Tomás Nyhan (Property) and Jeremy Erwin (Commercial and Business) have been promoted as partners of the firm.

Fiona Shipsey (Property), Cian Clinch (Commercial and Business), Sarah Byrne (Property), James Kelly (Property) and Conor Morgan (Healthcare) have been promoted to associates.

Managing partner David Phelan commented: “The new appointments reflect increased activity in the market and our dedication to attracting and promoting lawyers of the highest calibre to ensure first class service to clients.”

• Business Plus interview with David Phelan

Photo (l-r): Cian Clinch, Sarah Byrne, James Kelly, Martha Wilson, David Phelan, Conor Morgan, Fiona Shipsey, Tomás Nyhan and Jeremy Erwin.