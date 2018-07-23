Hauliers Urged To Plan For ‘No Deal’ Brexit

23 Jul 2018 | 09.14 am

The logistics industry is warning businesses to focus on preparedness for a potential ‘no deal’ outcome to the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

The Freight Transport Association of Ireland (FTAI) is urging its members to focus on the potential changes which could be required to trading relationships from the end of March 2019.

FTAI general manager Aidan Flynn (pictured) said: “We are still nowhere near a meaningful agreement with the UK, this leaves Irish businesses in no-man’s land. It is vital for the industry that some clarification on future trading positions are confirmed immediately.

“If the logistics industry is to continue to support Irish industry effectively, it is critical that all sides at the negotiation table now focus on pursuing consensus on the withdrawal agreement as a matter of priority. Without this, the reality is a no-deal Brexit with all the unfortunate consequences that this will bring.”

Flynn added that FTAI’s consistent advice to members has been to prepare contingency plans by reviewing current import and export activity. “Meet and discuss Brexit implications (worst case scenarios) with your customers and clients and stakeholders,” said Flynn. “Review opportunities to upskill your employees in preparation for change. Collaboration is crucially important in preparing for a future that one way or the other will bring about change and have particular implications for the haulage sector.”

In Flynn’s view contingency planning must take account of the the skills shortage in the sector. A new ‘Logistics Associate’ apprenticeship programme is now recruiting both interested employers and apprentices for a start in DIT Aungier Street in mid-September.