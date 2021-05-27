Has Your Covid Vaccine Been Effective?

27 May 2021 | 08.14 am

If you are suffering from vaccine anxiety, given the welter of conflicting information about effectiveness, MyBio may have the answer — its new test can verify an individual’s antibody response to Covid-19 vaccines in 10 minutes.

Antibodies form after vaccination, and/or infection with Covid-19, and have a protective effect against (further) infection by blocking the Covid virus from entering cells.

the Kilkneyy firm’s latest product is the MöLab SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibody test, and the finger-prick test is available at €110 for a box of ten.

This test is a vaccination verification tool that will help identify people who, despite being vaccinated, may not have had an effective antibody response to vaccination and may still be exposed to the risk of Covid-19 infection — particularly as no one vaccine guarantees 100% immunity.

To verify the response to the vaccine, the test should be performed at least 10 days after the administration of the second dose of the vaccine.