Harness Customer Reviews With Eooro

17 Nov 2017 | 08.21 am

Eooro, an online reviews platform designed for small businesses, has completed the final phase of product development to launch a fully functional service. The company, founded by Gavin Mullins in 2016, said it has secured $250,000 of angel investment to support business expansion.

Eooro aims to provide small business owners with an easy to use platform to collect and promote reviews, feedback and testimonials given by customers.

“Whether a business is purely online, on the high street, or using a combination of the two, we offer a powerful and efficient way to build trust and reputation through customer reviews,” said Mullins (pictured), who operates the business from Singapore.

Using the Eooro app enables business owners and employees to collectively gather reviews when face to face with customers. Reviews can automatically be posted across multiple social networks, while a website widget displays the six most recent customer reviews.

For businesses that don’t deal with customers face to face, following a transaction the business owner can trigger an email from Eooro requesting a review.