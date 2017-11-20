20 Nov 2017 | 06.00 pm

Publisher Norah Casey has sold six of the magazines in her Harmonia portfolio to Studio.VC, a New York digital media company.

Casey, who is known for her stint as a ‘dragon’ on RTE’s Dragons’ Den, has sold Irish Tatler, Irish Tatler Man, U Magazine, Food & Wine Magazine, Auto Ireland and Ireland of the Welcomes .

Studio.VC, which also owns and operates the online site aimed at Irish diaspora, Irish Central, is led by owner and executive chairman Liam Lynch. His firm bought Irish Central in a €2.7m deal in 2016.

Casey (pictured) will continue to work with her newly-sold brands as chairwoman emeritus. She will also continue to own and manage Harmonia’s remaining brands, which include the weekly magazine, Woman’s Way, as well as Planet Women.

The most recent account filings for Harmonia Ltd are for 2015, when the company booked a profit of €523,000 and finished the year with net worth of €1.7m. Debtors amounted to €3.4m in December 2015 and liabilities totalled €1.9m. Year-end cash was €34,000 and the company had 44 people employed through 2015.

“This is an exciting development, ensuring these iconic brands are moving to a company that will develop their digital presence and global reach,” said Casey (57).

Lynch described the deal as a major acquisition that realises a strategy of rolling up established brands onto Irish Studio’s digital platform. “These six brands are trusted brands that people love. We will continue to loyally service our treasured print readers while also bringing these titles online to engage and entertain new audiences.”