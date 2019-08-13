Hard Brexit Will Impact Jobs Across EU

13 Aug 2019 | 02.31 pm

A Brexit study commissioned by the Flanders Department of Foreign Affairs in Belgium has concluded that the impacts of a no deal Brexit will ripple right across Europe.

Using the University of Leuven’s bespoke Global Network Model, Prof. Hylke Vandenbussche finds that the perception that Brexit only affects countries that are geographically close to the UK is not true.

Countries like Poland, Sweden, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary also show substantial job losses in the forecast, due to network effects in European global value chains.

Among the findings in the Leuven report:

A hard Brexit would have disastrous effects for the EU’s food industry. In that sector alone, c.112,000 jobs would be lost for Europe as a whole.

A hard Brexit would also have a major impact on EU-27 textiles industry with nearly 130,000 jobs lost. In Belgium, one in seven jobs in that sector risk being lost. For Italy job losses in textiles would also be dramatic and the same for Portugal.

For petro-chemical products, a hard Brexit is expected to cost around €14 billion of value added.

The Leuven econometrics model predicts job losses of over 1.2 million across the EU due to a no deal Brexit. In the UK job losses are predicted at 527,000, 73,000 in the Netherlands, 123,000 in Poland, 292,000 in Germany, 139,000 in Italy, 141,000 in France, 70,000 in Spain and 50,000 in Ireland.