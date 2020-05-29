Handy Hose Wins Student Enterprise Award

29 May 2020 | 10.17 am

Handy Hose has taken top prize in the senior category in the Student Enterprise Programme national finals.

Jack O’Mara (pictured) and Daniel Ruddy, students at CBS Thurles, developed the Handy Hose as their entry to the Local Enterprise Offices contest. It is a magnetic device that fits to the hose and allows it to be attached to any metal surface in a milking parlour.

The two students are aiming their invention specifically at parlour hoses for dairy farmers. They developed it on a farm owned by four-time All-Ireland winner Lester Ryan, who has given a fulsome endorsement to the device. And Farmer of the Year 2019 David Russell, who has several in his parlours, has also endorsed the winning entry.

The students have established J&D Engineering to manufacture their device and have sold c.200. They can be contacted at 087 291 6915, and the holder costs just €15.

Eighty five student enterprises competed in Ireland’s largest entrepreneurship programme for second level students. Close to 26,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools across the country took part.

LEO Education Committee chair Michael Nevin said: “Not only do today’s students want to create a good business, they want to create a business that improves society or helps the world around us and that has to be commended. So to our winners, finalists and our whole class of 2019/2020, well done! and we can look forward great new businesses you will be starting in the future.”

