Hands-Free Sanitisers With Your Branding

05 May 2020 | 12.03 pm

A Dublin events management company has signed a deal with An Post to install mobile hand cleansing units in post offices nationwide.

Davis Events Agency, which ordinarily focuses on experiential and creative events management, has been pivoting during the Covid-19 pandemic to organising digital events. It has also created HanSan, a mobile freestanding hand cleansing unit that delivers hand sanitiser without the user needing to touch anything with their hands.

The device dispenses hand sanitiser by using a foot pump and it comes in a range of sizes. An Post has installed a HanSan device in the GPO Dublin and plans to roll out similar devices to 45 post offices nationwide over the coming weeks.

Davis Events Agency, located in the Liberties, works with a range of tech companies such as Google and Zendesk, as well as government agencies such as the HSE. the firm also handles Culture Night and the Cork City Marathon.

CEO Paul Davis commented:“Social distancing measures will be with us for some time and given the nature of what we do, we have an invaluable creative and innovative team which has allowed us to use our talents and adapt our problem-solving skillsets to bring an innovative response to market.”

Photo: Aisling Rowe of Davis Events and Conor Nott, An Post (Pic: Andres Poveda)