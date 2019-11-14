Half Of Employees ‘Unhappy’ With Their Work

14 Nov 2019 | 07.56 am

More than a third of corporate employees class themselves as ‘unhappy’, while nearly half rate themselves as ‘dissatisfied’ with their working life, according to the latest VHI Health Insights report.

The report, The Pursuit of Happiness: Exploring the Dynamics of Happiness in the Workplace, found that the workplace is a critical venue for five key factors that can have a determining impact on happiness and life satisfaction. These include relationships, personal autonomy, culturally defined expectations, life stages and the day-to-day impact of the immediate environment.

VHI head of wellness Dr David Morris said: “In the past,happiness and life satisfaction might have been viewed as vague concepts. But as awareness grows of their implications for health, so does their increasing significance in relation to individual wellbeing, and the individual’s capacity to perform and participate fully in day-to-day life becomes apparent.

“Overall, people with higher innate levels of wellbeing seem to do better over the course of life in a number of areas, in particular, health, income and social behaviours. The challenge for the workplace is how to create an environment that will consistently contribute to greater engagement of corporate employees with consequent enhancement of work and life satisfaction levels.”

Among the report findings are:

22% of corporate employees express dissatisfaction in relation to work/life balance

19% can be classified as a high stress group

More than half feel health problems may increase in the future if current stress levels persist

Those aged 46 and over report greater levels of happiness and life satisfaction, with one in four declaring themselves as very happy, double the percentage of those aged 18- 45 years

59% express interest in a work course on life satisfaction and happiness.

The report set out some recommendations:

Ensure that the team culture aligns with the overall corporate culture Provide line manager training to develop more effective listening skills Promote ‘life skills’ through education programmes at work and/or online self-help initiatives Develop more nuanced job satisfaction measures to include emotional engagement, optimism and perceived flexibility Encourage participation in CSR activities Introduce ‘mood-lifting’ interventions, especially early in the day.

Morris added that many workplace initiatives are not availed of by employees, and suggested it could be due to “divergence between the aspirations of corporate policy and the day-to-day implementation”, whereby employees would feel constrained in taking up the initiatives.

“It is not enough to put in a place a corporate policy,” he said. “It also requires that employees feel they can take up the initiatives on offer and in doing so increase life satisfaction.”