Hainan Airlines To Fly Dublin/Shenzhen

08 Feb 2019 | 11.42 am

Hainan Airlines will operate two flights per week between Dublin and Shenzhen from the end of February 2019.

Shenzhen will be Dublin Airport’s second destination in mainland China, as Hainan already operates a Dublin-Beijing service.

“We are delighted that Hainan has decided to expand its Irish operation and launch this new service to Shenzhen,” said Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison. “Shenzhen is China’s answer to Silicon Valley in the United States, and this new route will further increase trade, tourism and investment between Ireland and China.”

Hainan’s existing Dublin-Beijing service, which currently operates twice a week, will return to four times weekly for the summer season.

“We have worked closely with Hainan to establish this new route to Shenzhen, and over the coming weeks and months we and other stakeholders will be continuing to help them to promote this new service,” Harrison added.

Hainan will operate its Dublin/Shenzhen route with a Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner with 289 seats. The route will operate on Mondays and Fridays, beginning February 25.

Hainan entered the Irish market in June 2018 when it launched a service to Beijing via Edinburgh. On alternate days the service either operates direct between Dublin and Beijing or has a stopover in Edinburgh.

Shenzhen is a 30-40-minute bullet train ride away from both Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

Lonely Planet describes Shenzhen as “China’s most innovative city” with “a strumming indie-music scene, cool cafes, a small contingent of craft brewers and a whole new arts district risen from the remains of former warehouses”.

Hainan Airlines and its subsidiaries have more than 400 aircraft operating 1,700 domestic and international routes to more than 220 cities worldwide.

Hainan’s Shenzhen service is one of 20 new routes at Dublin Airport for this year. Last year Dublin Airport welcomed 31.5 million passengers, up 6% on 2017.