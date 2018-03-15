15 Mar 2018 | 10.30 am

Hainan Airlines will launch a new year-round service from Dublin to Beijing starting on June 12. Hainan, which is China’s largest independent airline, will operate flights from Dublin to Beijing four times per week.

On two days per week, the service will be direct non-stop flights between Dublin and Beijing. On the other two days the flights will operate with a stopover in Edinburgh.

The new route was announced at a reception in the Irish Embassy in Beijing today. “This first ever direct route to mainland China and the first Irish destination in Hainan Airlines’ international network is a major achievement, which will prove transformational to the bilateral relationship between China and Ireland,” said Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

“This is a hugely significant announcement for the Irish economy,” said Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison. “It is great news for tourism and trade, and this improved connectivity will create new jobs throughout Ireland.”

Hainan Airlines chairman Bao Qifa said: “This opening of the first non-stop service from Beijing to Dublin will provide new facilities to stimulate the development of Sino-Irish relations.”

Hainan Airlines carried almost 72 million passengers to 110 destinations last year on a fleet of 300 aircraft. It is part of the HNA Group which also owns the Dublin-based aircraft leasing business Avolon.

Hainan, which has seven existing routes between China and western Europe, will operate its new Irish service with an Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Tickets for the new service will go on sale shortly.

Last year, about 120,000 passengers travelled between Ireland and mainland China, with journeys to and from Beijing accounting for more than a quarter of those trips. Ireland is the largest travel market in Europe for Chinese traffic that does not currently have a non-stop flight.

Tourism Ireland estimates that about 70,000 Chinese visitors came to the island of Ireland last year, up from 60,000 visitors in 2016.

Flight Schedule

The direct Dublin-Beijing service will operate on Tuesday and Saturday and will depart Dublin Airport at 11:10, arriving in Beijing at 05:00 local time the following day. The time difference between Dublin and Beijing is eight hours.

The direct Beijing-Dublin flights will operate on Thursday and Sunday. Flights will depart Beijing at 01:30, arriving in Dublin at 06:00.

The Dublin-Edinburgh-Beijing service will operate on Thursday and Sunday, departing at 08:00 and arriving in Beijing via Edinburgh at 05:00 local time the following day.

The Beijing-Edinburgh-Dublin service will operate on Tuesday and Saturday. Flights will depart Beijing at 01:30, arriving in Dublin at 09:10 via Edinburgh.