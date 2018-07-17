HAI Launches Hardware Jobs Website

17 Jul 2018 | 10.49 am

Hardware Association Ireland, the national representative body for hardware and DIY retailers and builder merchants, manufacturers and distributors, has launched Ireland’s first hardware industry-specific job search website.

The association says the aim of Hardwarejobs.ie is to provide retailers, merchants and suppliers with a platform that enables them to reach out to potential employees who match a prescribed skill set in specific areas.

The new website is in response to the sector experiencing its fifth consecutive year of growth in both sales volume and employment.

June figures published by the Central Statistics Office reveal that the volume of output in building and construction work increased by 7.4% year-on-year through Q1 2018.

HAI chief executive Annemarie Harte said: “The aim of the online platform is to help employer and jobseeker alike identify opportunities across all areas of the industry, whether that be store or trade counter assistant, sales rep or indeed other areas of the industry.”

Registered employers on hardwarejobs.ie are entitled to unlimited job postings, access to a pool of candidates actively seeking working in the hardware sector, and administrative access to update company and vacancy details as well as monitor job applications.

Hardware Association Ireland has over 370 members including national and international companies, multi-branch chains and smaller independent hardware businesses.