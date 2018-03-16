Guinness Still Ireland’s Top Brand

16 Mar 2018 | 11.57 am

Guinness retains its position as Ireland’s top brand in this year’s league table from Brand Finance, while AIB has pushed both Primark (Penney’s) and Ryanair down a place to third and fourth respectively.

The brand strategy consultancy calculates the Guinness brand value at €2.1 billion on the back of product innovations and steady sales of stout. Europe and Africa saw strong revenue growth and Guinness has set out to “leverage the strength of the Guinness brand into new product segments” with several new products launched using the Guinness brand, including a non-alcoholic beer.

Brand Finance’s estimate of AIB’s notional brand value rose by 40% to in the past year after its IPO. In contrast, Bank of Ireland, down 30%, is the only brand in the consultancy’s ranking to see its value drop.

Brand Finance is an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy established in 1996. The company puts thousands of brands to the test every year, evaluating which are the strongest and most valuable.

According to CEO David Haigh (pictured above): “What is the purpose of a strong brand: to attract customers, to build loyalty, to motivate staff? All true, but for a commercial brand at least, the first answer must always be ‘to make money’.

“Huge investments are made in the design, launch, and ongoing promotion of brands. Given their potential financial value, this makes sense. Unfortunately, most organisations fail to go beyond that, missing huge opportunities to effectively make use of what are often their most important assets.

“By valuing brands, we provide a mutually intelligible language for marketing and finance teams. Marketers then have the ability to communicate the significance of what they do, and boards can use the information to chart a course that maximises profits. Without knowing the precise, financial value of an asset, how can you know if you are maximising your returns?”

The full report is available from Brand Finance here.