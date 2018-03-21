21 Mar 2018 | 12.07 pm

Guidewire Software, a US firm that provides software products to the general insurance industry, is to create 100 new jobs at its Dublin office by the end of 2019.

The company currently employs 300 people in Blanchardstown, making it Guidewire’s biggest office outside the US. It will add 40 staff to its Ireland base before August of this year.

Established in 2011, Guidewire’s Irish base provides professional services consultancy and software product development support to more than 300 enterprise customers around the world.

Guidewire’s Irish operation recorded turnover of €22m in the year to June 2016, a year-on-year increase of 25%. Net profit for FY16 was €937,000. Guidewire close the year out with net worth of €3m.

Guidewire’s largest professional services team is based in the Dublin office, which is also one of its 11 global product development centres.

Separately, Guidewire recently announced two senior promotions at its Dublin office. Dan Lonborg was promoted to vice president, Guidewire InsuranceSuite Development and non-US product content. Niall Lalor was also promoted to country manager Ireland, in addition to his role of practice director for the global services centre.

Sandia Ren, VP of professional services with Guidewire, said that the Dublin professional services team has grown by 20% since September 2017. Ian Creamer, VP of HR, EMEA, with Guidewire, said that the firm’s Dublin staff continue to play a significant role in the growth of the business.

“Since establishing this office we have seen it grow into a diverse and successful work environment, represented by more than 30 nationalities,” he added. Guidewire’s Dublin operation expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland.