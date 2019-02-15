Guide To Snaring Chinese Tourists

15 Feb 2019 | 11.58 am

Two free guides have been published to assist Irish tourism companies and others which want to do business in China.

The guides have been published by BusinessInChina.ie, a marketing agency dedicated to the Chinese market. Established in 2012, the firm has a team of Irish and Chinese nationals in its office in Ireland, as well as operations in Beijing and Hong Kong.

Attracting and Serving Chinese Tourists: A Practical Guide for Irish Tourism, Hospitality and Retail Businesses provides a brief overview of China and a profile of the outbound Chinese tourist market, as well as specific information related to Ireland. It has practical tips and advice for how restaurants and cafes, hotels, tourist attractions, visitor centres and retailers can best prepare to attract Chinese tourists.

Ireland now has direct flights from Beijing and Shenzhen with Hainan Airlines,and from Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific.

Chief executive Duane Byrne said: “There has never been a better time for Irish tourism businesses to seize the opportunity that these new direct flights present to attract Chinese tourists. Having an understanding of Chinese culture and traditions, having some information and materials available in Chinese for the tourists and Chinese travel trade, and in some cases tweaking or tailoring your offering to better appeal to Chinese visitors.

“The key to attracting and serving Chinese tourists effectively is very simple,” he added. “Make them feel welcome and provide convenience.”

Business Etiquette and Meetings in China – A Practical Guide for Irish Businesses provides information on topics such as corporate culture and the principle of ‘face’; dining etiquette; meeting, greeting and gift giving; negotiations; and building and nurturing relationships.

Byrne pointed out that two of the main travel periods for Chinese tourists are September/October (centred on the mid-Autumn festival and China’s national day) and January/February (Chinese New Year). Both are off-peak periods for Irish tourism, and thus a major opportunity to increase revenue.

Both guides can be downloaded free here.

Photo: Jerry Liu (left), Yuen Leung and Duane Byrne of BusinessinChina.ie