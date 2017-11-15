Guest Blog: William Hanly, BDM Boylan Solicitors

15 Nov 2017 | 10.13 am

In the Tracker Mortgage scandal, affected borrowers have been overpaying thousands of euro from their net income. The pressure coming on the banks from the Central Bank, politicians and the media seems to be directing them to make offers of compensation to affected parties to ensure they are reimbursed every cent they have been incorrectly charged.

However, it is important for the customer to be fully aware of the categories of redress available, as the banks’ overriding interest will have to be to close off this matter at the lowest cost possible to them.

What is a Tracker Mortgage?

A tracker mortgage is a type of home loan where the interest charged on the loan tracks that of another publicly available interest rate, typically the rate set by the European Central Bank. For example, it might be 1% over the ECB rate.

The most usual type of borrower affected is where they switched from their tracker rate to a fixed rate period and/or lost their right to revert to a tracker rate when they came to the end of a fixed-rate period on their mortgage.

Borrowers switched from the tracker rate to a fixed rate for certainty regarding their repayments. Tracking the rate set by the ECB left customers uncertain as to what they would be repaying each month in times of economic difficulty. Therefore, changing to a fixed rate for a specified period of time addressed that issue.

What has caused the recent controversy is that following this fixed rate period, customers should have been offered the option to return to their tracker mortgage and were not offered that option.

We have seen clients who have felt the best way forward was a re-mortgage of their home with another bank, or redeeming their original mortgage and moving to another lender. These customers also fall into the category of affected people and may be due redress.

Impacted Customers

When a lender identifies an impacted customer it must firstly:

• Stop charging the incorrect rate of interest on the customer’s account.

• Ensure that any further customer overcharging is stopped as early as possible.

• Communicate to the customer.

Lenders must then carry out a full review of the impacted customer’s mortgage account. Once this is complete, lenders must issue a detailed letter to the customer explaining:

• The exact nature of the error.

• The correct interest rate to apply to the customer’s account.

• Information on the next steps of the examination, including the redress and compensation process where applicable.

There are three elements to any payment an impacted customer will receive once investigation has been concluded:

• A redress amount to cover the amount overpaid while on the incorrect rate, a refund of charges applied to the borrower’s mortgage account, and interest to compensate for the borrower for not having access to the money overpaid on their mortgage.

• A compensation amount to compensate for the bank’s failure to charge the correct rate and the impact that this had on the borrower.

• A payment amount of €615 to cover the cost of obtaining independent professional advice.

The most important step a customer can take once they learn they have been affected by the tracker mortgage scandal is to engage a solicitor who will be able to comment on the adequacy of any offer put to them, and to advise on the available steps on obtaining redress, and what timelines apply to taking these steps.

Individuals cannot be prevented from seeking redress through the courts. However, if an appropriate offer of compensation is made at an early stage from a lender, accepting the offer following the correct advice would put the matter to an end in a quick and low-cost manner.

The important thing for a borrower is to understand the offer put to them, whether it is worth accepting and the potential risks and rewards of pursuing other remedies. Each assessment will be subjective to each case. Using another case to assess what is best for one’s individual circumstances would be unsafe.

A simple comparison would be that a family who have lost their home may be entitled to more compensation than a family who managed to meet the overpayments while remaining in their home.

It is unclear at present how strict a view the courts will take as regard to when an action of this nature should be brought before the courts (The Statute of Limitations) and when such a timeline would begin. However, leaving things on the long finger and delaying in obtaining the proper advice is never recommended.

+ William Hanly is a solicitor with BDM Boylan Solicitors on Hanover Street in Cork.