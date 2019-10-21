That is easy to say, but nobody should underestimate the implications and scale of such a transformation. It requires widespread restructuring and industrial change across all EU countries, their societies and economies. It cannot be done overnight and it will not be cheap. Reducing emissions will require massive investment, everywhere. We should support the development of low and zero-carbon technologies – electromobility, solar and wind energy, to name a few. Raising energy efficiency in housing is another example.

Buildings are the EU’s single largest energy consumer, but around 35% of them are over 50 years old and almost 75% of the building stock is energy inefficient. It goes beyond housing, of course. The EU’s industry must already comply with binding environmental targets such as emission limits for vehicles, share of renewables and energy efficiency.

Significant Investment

That means significant investment; but even more will be needed for Europe to achieve its Paris Climate Agreement goals and climate neutrality. We need between €175 bn and €290 bn in extra investment each year over the next decades.

To back that up, at least 25% of EU spending in the next seven-year budget starting in 2021 will support climate action. That still will not be enough: we must rely on the private sector to help attract capital to economic activities that mitigate climate change, including cross-border green investments.

In the EU, we are embracing banks, asset managers, institutional investors, corporations and capital markets to promote more and better use of sustainable finance. This echoes a clear public demand for climate-friendly investments; for many people, it has become unacceptable to invest in companies that pollute or fail to pay fair wages to their workers.