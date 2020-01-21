Guest Blog: Tady Walsh, Arekibo

21 Jan 2020 | 02.34 pm

Nearly 60% of all web access is now done on a mobile device. Until now, developers and designers have produced work that starts with the desktop, and our mobile device approach, our mobile device design, development and interaction, is not always given the same priority.

This is not to say that we don’t do this work. Far from it – it occupies a huge amount of our time, but it is not our lead concern. Our clients want their users to gain the best experience they can of their online representation or their products or their web application from their desktop experience.

However, mobile device interaction is also too often a throwaway remark leaving a meeting room. “And this will all work on mobile too, right?”

There is no defined mobile pathway, and we often come up with this as a result of what is required and decided on desktop as opposed to the other way around. This is like focusing on tape cassette packaging while the CD market is taking off. So in my opinion, it’s time to turn development and user centric design efforts on its head.

Mobile First

For a long time, mobile first has been a development ethos. Styling and layout (CSS and HTML) prioritise the mobile experience, to optimise load times and better the user experience on mobile devices.

I feel though that as users continue to consume content more and more on mobile, that our development approach doesn’t need to accommodate mobile interaction, it needs to focus on mobile interaction. The starting point needs to be mobile use, with the desktop being a playground for embellishment.

What does this mean? If we consider the commuter on the way to work accessing our client’s website, sometimes in this context the required user journey is more targeted, more specific. It might be something as simple as requiring an address, a contact detail or a link to Google Maps so they can find our client more easily.

Desktop can become an area where the user can take a more leisurely approach to their user interaction, where our clients can decide user journeys that meander through their offerings and ensure their users visit more of their content.

Until now, mobile has meant creating styles that accommodate the desktop aspects of our client’s websites on smaller screens. This no longer needs to be the case and, in fact, very rapidly needs to change.

Mobile development should consider the user in context and decide what needs to be presented. What kind of experience is that commuter or binger going to get? What are our mobile user’s goals? The questions remain the same, but the context has changed.

Context Matters

Understanding context can make or break a project and is a complex analysis process that is undertaken prior to any design or build work. A healthy blend of visitor analytics, market trend analysis and user research should lead to insights into the direction design and development budgets should take.

Are we proposing scrapping desktop? Of course not. However, in looking at the below 50% (and falling) desktop share, developers, designers, digital analysts and UX experts must consider that the future is changing, and we need to change with it.

As we enter the new roaring 20s, one thing is for certain: we need to reconsider our users and the contexts of their consumption of content.

• Tady Walsh is a Frontend UX Developer who has worked in Arekibo for over 13 years. He has spoken at events on subjects of UX and Accessibility. A more detailed version of this article is available here