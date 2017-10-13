Guest Blog: Six Steps To A Productive Workplace

13 Oct 2017 | 08.08 am

Dave Egan, joint owner of NODE Architecture, outlines six interior design factors that should inform modern office fit-outs

Dublin is once again bristling with cranes and much of this new activity involves the construction of office space for the rental market. However, for a prospective tenant, a desirable Dublin address will not come cheap.

Barclays Bank recently paid €670 per square metre for their new Molesworth Street pad and, with prices like that, anyone considering occupying new office space must seriously look at getting maximum productivity out of each and every one of those costly square metres.

Getting full value out of an office fit-out no longer depends solely on the traditional, construction based design disciplines. Now psychology and research are contributing to the field of evidence-based interior design to ensure that modern fit-outs interact with the people that use them in the way that best fits the needs of the employer.

We recently undertook a review of academic and industry literature relating to interior office design. The research indicates that the quality of our work environment has a significant effect on the way in which we work.

As part of that review, 55 of the most relevant studies were summarised and the 33 most important design factors that influence productivity, health and happiness in the office workplace were identified.

We subsequently developed an ‘environmetric’ measurement tool on which these critical Interior Environmental Quality (IEQ) components can be graded so that office fit-out proposals can be empirically evaluated. These key IEQs can be grouped under the following six headings.

Indoor Air Quality

Again and again the quality of the air that we breathe in the workplace arose as being key to good health and morale. A good provision of natural ventilation should inform the designer’s initial approach. However this is not always possible, particularly in an existing office environment or in offices in noisy urban settings. So particularly when natural ventilation is limited or impossible, a number of factors should be considered including:

• Install individual control of indoor air-quality levels and ventilation

• Provide high air-refresh rates and the possibility of regulating air speed

• Avoid positioning printers or copiers near work positions to mitigate toner dust pollution

• Use chemical-free cleaning supplies

• Install low-emission wall and floor coverings

• Provide air-quality monitoring.

Lighting

On first approach the designer should aim to provide access to natural daylight through optimisation of the daylight available and suitable space planning. Again though, this is not always possible. Even when it is, for much of the year people will be working in artificial light and so the following should always be considered:

• Separate ambient and task lighting

• Provide optimal mix between indirect versus direct lighting

• Install high-quality fixtures

• Avoid glare on computer screens from lighting and from office windows

• Provide effective controls to occupants such as task lighting, blinds and shades to reduce solar glare

• Commission automated systems such as occupancy/daylight sensors and shading systems.

Thermal Comfort

Particularly in open plan environments, temperature can be a contentious issue. The metabolisms of workers can vary widely and consensus on a good office temperature is rarely achievable. Office managers have been known to suggest that colder environment generate more productivity but the evidence suggests that this is not the case and that a comfortable environment is best. The following should be considered:

• Commission temperature level set points during transitional period between the seasons

• Provide access to control of temperature levels in shared spaces for a large portion of workstations, clustered where possible, based on defined office sections

• Periodically monitor temperature levels, their evolution and stability

• Provide access to outside.

Views and External Space

There is a significant body of literature showing that views of external space, particularly with greenery, improve wellbeing and productivity. Indeed, studies have shown that patient outcomes in hospitals can be improved by simply introducing houseplants into the wards. Again, it is not always possible to provide views of nature from the office but the following items should be considered.

• Avoid placing temporary or permanent desk workstations in interior of deep plan buildings

• Ensure that the workplace layout maximises access to outside views

• Adjust office furnishings and height of partitions to favour access to an outside view

• Provide access for staff to external space for use as break-out and collaboration space, where possible

• Create rooflit internal spaces with greenery or simply introduce house plants.

Acoustics

There is a continuing move away from cellular office environments towards open plan and there are a number of good reasons for this trend. These include improved communication, better team working and a more efficient use of space. However, acoustic discomfort is a significant downside to this move. The following measures can mitigate against the problems associated with noise in the office environment:

• Use furniture and finishes that provide good acoustic performance

• Locate copiers/printers to minimise noise

• Monitor noise levels

• Provide work areas that meet occupants’ needs and their particular function (quiet areas, meeting rooms, lounges)

• Engage with staff to change the way they work and design protocols to include awareness of noise.

Space Allocation and Décor

Just as the costs of the inefficiencies of a poorly planned office can rack up to thousands of lost hours over the lifetime of a building, so too can functional frustrations and wearisome workplaces grind the worker down over time affecting productivity and wellbeing. The following should be considered:

• Provide space for private phone calls

• Provide sufficient meeting space

• Provide space designed for social interaction

• Provide a variety of spaces for interaction

• Use warm colours for creativity, cool for serenity

• Provide visual interest

These simple steps may seem obvious but it is surprising how often many of them are forgotten or overlooked in the course of the design of an office environment.

Once these boxes have been ticked, the designer can use a fuller understanding of the psychological processes that are likely to occur in the minds of those who experience the space to bring it from the realms of good architecture to that of great architecture.

Thanks to significant advances in understanding the human mind, the design of the office workplace should no longer just be an exercise in space planning.

• Dave Egan has a HDip in Psychology is a member of the Royal Institute of Architects in Ireland and joint owner of NODE Architecture in Dublin 2