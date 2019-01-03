Guest Blog: Sandra Lawler, Alternatives

03 Jan 2019 | 03.08 pm

The outlook for 2019 will clearly be dominated by Brexit. It goes without saying that a no-deal scenario will impact the whole of the Irish economy negatively. However, if a smoother transition is agreed, then trading conditions will continue to improve in 2019 for most of the marketing and business communities.

Based on our previous studies, sectors that will have the best 2019 will be gaming, construction/real estate, hotel/leisure, education, professional services and healthcare sectors. Motor, pharma/OTC, media, government and logistics, FMCG & drinks and retail are already less positive about future trading and will be those most likely impacted by Brexit.

Brexit aside, organisations will be faced with ongoing digital and data led disruption. They will also need to be increasingly customer centric. In this context there will be good opportunities for marketing, digital, data and customer professionals at all levels, professionals who can directly impact growth.

In marketing, demand will continue to be high for those with strategy, insights and innovation expertise, as well as good marketing management and brand management. With Brexit, those at a senior level who can help open and develop new markets will be in demand.

Digital will continue to be integrated more and more into the overall marketing function, with all marketers expected to have strong digital skills. That said, we expect to see continued demand for those with specialist skills in SEO, PPC, UX/UI

Given huge data led transformation, Alternatives expects demand to grow for data science and analytic talent, particularly for those at mid-career level, who can draw insights from data and apply them for business impact within their organisations.

As businesses become increasingly customer driven and sophisticated in their use of data and segmentation, expect to see continued demand for segment managers, product and proposition specialists.

Those with transformation, cultural change and internal communications experience-whether consultants or employees- will be in demand.

Demand will remain high for millennial talent, driven by the FDI sector, who will continue to attract with higher than average salaries and benefits. This will have a knock-on impact on Irish owned businesses trying to compete for this talent and will also result in the continued high salary and career expectations from this cohort.

Alternatives also anticipates that the gig economy will continue to thrive in the marketing/digital world. A third of the marketing community have contracted or freelanced before and we foresee that this will increase, as clients open up to flexible talent solutions as a way of accessing great talent and remaining agile.

For those in employment already, remote working and flexible hours are becoming more and more the norm and this will continue to increase. The preference of flexible working has also become more gender balanced, debunking the myth that it’s just mums or pre-retirees that want to work more flexibly.

Companies will come under pressure to increase salaries, driven by the market competition for good talent and by rising house and rental prices in particular. Last year over 60% of the marketing/digital community had some salary increase and we anticipate that this upward pressure will continue. However, this will be influenced by Brexit.

• Sandra Lawler (pcitured) is founder and Director of Alternatives.