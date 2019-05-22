Guest Blog: Richard Moore, Mcomm Communications

22 May 2019 | 04.02 pm

Minister Paschal Donohoe has commenced a review of Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015. Richard Moore of Mcomm Communications reviews the lobbying landscape

Demands for sweeping reform of the operation of our much vaunted lobbying legislation is unlikely for two reasons. Firstly, the legislation appears to have passed the Ronseal test – it does exactly what it says on the tin.

Secondly, the review process is so layered in transparency and disclosure – as no doubt some would argue it should be – that it is most unlikely any submissions will demand anything more than a cosmetic overhaul.

Expect some in the PR and business sectors to again demand a more level playing field. IBEC Director General Danny McCoy has previously argued about the distinctions between “lobbyists” and “advocates”, complaining for example that those promoting the interests of the alcohol industry are described as “lobbyists” while those making the opposite argument are described as “advocates”.

The counter argument is that there is a significant difference between those lobbying for commercial gain and those making an argument alleged to be in the public interest.

The first review showed that 1,600 lobbyists had made 11,000 returns. The stats from the second review will make for interesting reading.

As we all know, Ireland is a small country and Dublin – the epicentre where those in power meet those who want to exert influence – is a veritable village, particularly in that square mile around government buildings and Leinster House.

Village People

It is that village atmosphere which has been the cornerstone of our economic success and equally of our scandals. These scandals have led to inquiries and tribunals into how politicians and those in power were corruptly influenced, the consequences of which led to the lobbying legislation.

On the flip side, the ease of access to decision makers and the absence of red tape has allowed Ireland to punch above its weight in driving inward investment and creating jobs.

Brendan Howlin, the minister who gave birth to the regulation of lobbying, has stated that that those forming policy and enacting legislation should have input from outside of government because government does not enjoy a monopoly on wisdom.

The critical issue is does the legislation capture all the players? It is argued by some in the sector that it does not, and there is not a level playing field between those currently obliged to register as lobbyists and those who are regarded as “advocates” advancing their particular causes.

The legal and accountancy professionals are not captured by the lobbying regulations. They have argued successfully that their work is advisory and information based. In other words, the large accountancy and legal firms have access to the corridors of power and to those in decision-making positions without any requirement to register such encounters, and without any statutory obligation to disclose the fact or subject matter of such contacts.

So in the grey area where “information” and lobbying collide, there can be only one winner.

• Richard Moore is Managing Director of Mcomm Communications. Tel: (01) 661 3788.

Photo: Richard Moore (left) with Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin