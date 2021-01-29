Guest Blog: Peter Smyth, IRS+

29 Jan 2021 | 10.53 am

We will not be going back to what was our previous ‘normal’ because new patterns of consumer behaviour and spending are here to stay, says Peter Smyth of IRS+

IRS+ is a creative media sales and marketing hub that represents 15 independent radio stations across Ireland.

As an ‘Always On’ media platform, local radio proved itself last year as a credible news source that was informative, entertaining and digitally adept. It also powered local economies via a message of supporting local businesses and providing a way for national brands to connect themselves directly into the heart of local communities.

If last year has taught us anything it is that local is the new national, and local is only going to get louder in 2021. Recent research commissioned by IRS+ identifies the longer-term consequences of changes to commuting and shopping behaviours, especially for advertisers and media buyers who need to connect with the post-Covid-19 consumer.

• Key categories will grow their radio advertising as benefits of local radio become more prevalent

We predict that that radio revenues will rebound in 2021 driven by the consistent engagement of regular advertisers across three key categories: retail grocery, government and energy. Other categories like finance, insurance and utilities will grow their presence on radio at a time when consumers are assessing their outgoings and seeking to make savings in price sensitive sectors.

• Local radio will play a key role in national communication

According to the latest JNLR report covering September 2019 to October 2020, more people than ever before are listening to radio. We predict that these strong bonds between listeners and stations will strengthen even further and that trust and loyalty will build and grow throughout the year.

• Digital audio will continue to grow and change how radio is consumed

IAB Ireland’s digital audio research identifies strong growth in digital audio, in consumption and across digital audio channels. 2.5m adults (71%) listened to digital audio in an average week in 2020 – up 9% on 2019 – with growth in consumption is across all digital audio formats: Podcasts (+33%), Online Radio (+32%), and On Demand Music (+31%).

• Audio campaigns will become more collaborative, creative and engaging

We anticipate that brands will demand a more creative approach to their radio ads. We think 2021 will be a time of greater direct collaboration between brands and media owners, pulled together in a cohesive plan through agencies.

• Radio will remain both resilient and effective

It is fair to say that the outlook for Ireland’s economy is turbulent at best. As an element within the media mix, radio is proven to deliver campaign reach and brand saliency in a targeted way at relatively low cost.

The challenge for brands in 2021 centres on how to communicate with consumers in a way that manages to be engaging, empathetic and market-building. But how do you translate brand messages into something meaningful?

We would argue that the answer is local radio. Its intimacy, connectedness, credibility and popularity allow brand-owners direct access to consumers and a platform to influence spending.

Peter Smyth (pictured) is CEO of IRS+