Guest Blog: Patrick Walshe, Philip Lee

16 Jul 2018 | 12.05 pm

The ‘gender pay gap’, the difference in average gross earnings between men and women, has attracted much attention in recent years. According to the European Commission, the average gender pay gap in the EU is 16.2%, ranging from 25.3% in Estonia to 5.2% in Romania. In Ireland the gap is estimated at 16.2%.

In the UK, where the gender pay gap 21%, regulations were introduced in 2017 that impose mandatory pay gap reporting obligation for businesses with more than 250 employees. There’s currently similar legislation before the Dáil, with a similar 250 staff threshold. However, it’s envisaged that the threshold will reduce gradually from 250 to 150 to 50 employees.

There are no enforcement provisions in the proposed legislation – the mere fact that a company reports a disparity doesn’t mean the company has to do something about it. Presumably the government believes that companies that report a significant disparity in men and womens’ pay will reduce the difference out of embarrassment.

The Gender Pay Gap Information Bill doesn’t contain provisions that can be relied upon by a female employee to force their employer to address the gap. That said, it’s possible that the legislation may make a difference when coupled with existing law.

There is already an express prohibition in law on gender pay inequality. Under the Employment Equality Acts 1998-2015, it is prohibited for employers to discriminate between employees on the basis of gender, among other things. This means that if an employer pays a female employee less than an equivalent male staff member, it is discriminatory treatment unless the employer is able to point to an objective factor justifying the difference.

An employee who is discriminated against in this way has the option of initiating a claim with the Workplace Relations Commission. The WRC is empowered to take action if the employer is unable to satisfy the tribunal that no discrimination has occurred.

That said, it’s possible that female employees may still face difficulty if they’re either (a) not in a position to advance proof that they are being discriminated against, or (b) opt not to initiate claims in the first place. One definite potential consequence of the new legislation is arming female employees in large firms with the necessary information (as everyone knows, most people are cagey about how much they make and don’t discuss salaries around the office watercooler). When salary differentials become public knowledge, that may change dramatically.

It’s notable that there are relatively few employment gender equality claims: there were 353 in 2016 and only a small proportion related to equal pay. If the legislation is enacted and we start seeing published figures in 2019, it’s possible that there will be an upsurge in gender gap claims. At that point the focus may turn to the kind of acceptable justifications that the WRC will accept for paying men and women differently.

• Patrick Walshe (pictured) is a Partner in law firm Philip Lee