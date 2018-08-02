Guest Blog: Kieran McKeown, Matrix Recruitment

02 Aug 2018 | 03.52 pm

It can seem like an uphill task to get the job you really want. You did the background research, revamped your CV, summarised your entire career history on a one-page cover letter, and yet there’s no guarantee you’ll progress to the next stage.

However, if you have impressed on paper and been invited to an interview, the job could be yours— provided you perform well. Even the most experienced interviewees can unwittingly spoil their chances by displaying poor etiquette in a job interview and you’d be amazed at how many interview sins are reported to our team on a daily basis.

To help candidates avoid any awkward interview movements, we have put together the following list of ten things not to do in a job interview:

Being too informal

Saying your communications skills are ‘on fleek’ will not endear you to a potential employer. The same goes for swearing, no matter how mild, and Matrix’s recruitment experts recommend sticking to formal and polite language when in doubt.

Interrupting

It can be a struggle to stay calm in an interview and candidates can inadvertently interrupt an interviewer in their eagerness to answer a question. This won’t be held against you if it happens once or twice, but if a candidate consistently talks across a potential employer, it can rule them out of the selection process.

Embellishing

Don’t be tempted to dress up your work experience if you are asked a question you don’t have an answer for. Lying to your prospective boss can have consequences down the line, and being honest about a lack of knowledge or particular skill can gain you points if you admit so in an open and positive way.

Not doing your homework

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. Employers like candidates who are knowledgeable not just about the role they are applying for, but also about the wider company and industry in general. Mentioning examples of projects or initiatives you admire is a great way to demonstrate that you have done your research and want to be a part of the team.

Being too early

If you find yourself sitting in reception 30 minutes before your interview, you have arrived too early. It’s tough to sit serenely for half an hour and you could have used the extra twenty minutes to focus on the task ahead in a coffee shop nearby. Leave a window of travel time for any unexpected delays and arrive no more than ten minutes before your interview.

Oversharing

Even if you feel a real connection with your interviewer, be careful not to overstep the mark by sharing too much personal information. Being friendly and personable will help you secure the job, but if you’re straying into your summer holiday plans you’ve gone too far.

Speaking in monotone

Employers are looking for energy and enthusiasm in a new recruit and it’s important to communicate these traits when answering a question. Many of us don’t notice how monotone our voices sound when we’re under pressure and this can sound like you’re uninterested. Keep your answers upbeat and your voice should follow suit.

Checking your phone

Looking at your phone during an interview is a cardinal sin. It sends the message you’re not interested in the job and the employer will question if you’ll spend too much time on your phone if hired. We’re all addicted to glancing at our phone, so take the temptation away by turning it off before you the enter the room.

Dress inappropriately

If you think an item of clothing is too tight, too loose or too casual or too formal, depending on the role, leave it in your wardrobe. The same goes for wearing distinctive brands and logos. First impressions are vital in an interview and like it or not, your professional attire is one of the first things you are judged on.

Negative body language

Slouching, leaning back in your chair and generally looking uninterested or dejected will cost you the job. Leaning slightly forward in your chair will show the interviewer that you are interested in what they are saying and are ready for any questions they may ask you.

+ Kieran McKeown (pictured) is managing director of Matrix Recruitment