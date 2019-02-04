Unlock Working Capital With Bibby Financial Services

04 Feb 2019 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Bibby Financial Services Economic uncertainty and cash flow concerns are denting SMEs’ confidence.trade finance and export finance solutions can provide much-needed help, says managing director Mark O’Rourke (pictured)

Bibby Financial Services is a leading provider of financial support and funding solutions to Irish SMEs. We help businesses thrive and grow in domestic and international markets by providing bespoke financial assistance, as well as a wide range of specialist and working capital funding options.

The Irish economy is in a strong position, with low unemployment levels and increased growth in a number of sectors. Despite this, there is a high level of uncertainty among Irish SMEs, limiting investment and enthusiasm for the coming year. Brexit is undoubtedly the key factor behind this uncertainty. While its final form is as yet unknown, its impact has already been felt on the value of sterling, with knock-on effects for Irish imports and exports.

The recent Bibby Financial Services SME Confidence Tracker found that more than one-third of SME owners cited the uncertain economic environment as preventing them investing in their business. Some 20% also said the UK’s departure from the EU is the single biggest challenge they face. Additional causes of concern include cash flows (36%), rising costs (36%) and the uncertain economic environment within Europe (23%).

Alternative Lending

Despite the uncertainty, it’s clear that there are significant opportunities for SMEs to overcome these challenges and enjoy sustained growth. SME owners often don’t understand the options available to them from an alternative lending solution. Securing access to the right global expertise and experience will make it easier for you to develop successful partnerships with overseas suppliers, and deliver value for your business.

As whole turnover funders, Bibby Financial Services assess our customers through the performance of their book rather than one or two non-performing customers. Where we add value for our clients is in our ability to credit-assess their customers so they can make informed decisions.

Extending credit or booking sales is one thing; the ability to ensure it can be repaid is critical. The wellbeing of our clients is at the forefront of our thinking for both their and our benefit.

Unlock Working Capital

Bibby Financial Services’ trade finance and export finance solutions exist to mitigate and reduce the complexities involved in international trade transactions. Payment terms are a key issue for many import and export businesses, and unlocking working capital tied up in invoices is essential to develop relationships and negotiating favourable terms for your business.

Our experienced team listens to our clients’ needs, considering factors such as supply pressure, payment cycles, and complex international commercial terms and currency fluctuations, to create a tailored financial solution that is right for their business.

For SMEs with turnover from €500,000 up to €70m, having difficulties in accessing finance, or feel they could benefit from more support than they experience from their existing provider, Bibby Financial Services Ireland can provide an end-to-end solution for businesses trading overseas. Our solutions are designed to support the cash flow requirements of businesses and help them reach their potential.

In February 2019, Bibby Financial Services announced the appointment of Stephen McCarthy (pictured above) as the company’s new Head of Sales for Munster. He previously worked with Close Brothers Commercial Finance and at Ulster Bank where he was Senior Business Development Manager in the SME team covering Cork and the wider Munster region.

According to Mark O’Rourke: “Stephen’s experience and skillset will ensure that SMEs in the south of Ireland benefit from the most effective financing solutions.”